Duran Duran reissuing their first five studio albums

Duran Duran is looking back at the beginning of their career.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers are set to reissue their first five studio albums — 1981's Duran Duran, 1982's Rio, 1983's Seven and the Ragged Tiger, 1986's Notorious and 1988's Big Thing — on July 6.

All five long-out-of-print albums will feature remastered audio. The collection will be reissued on CD and LP, which is the first time they're being made available in their original format since they first came out. They will also include artwork that’s been restored to match the original designs.

All five albums are available for preorder now.

The reissue news comes as Duran Duran is getting ready to headline the Cruel World Festival, taking place May 11 in Pasadena, California. A complete list of Duran Duran dates can be found at duranduran.com.

