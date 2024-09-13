Duran Duran releasing deluxe version of 2023's 'Danse Macabre' album with new tracks

Duran Duran will celebrate the spooky season with a revamped version of their 2023 album, Danse Macabre. Titled Danse Macabre - De Luxe, it'll be out Oct. 25 on CD and Oct. 11 on digital.

The album includes three bonus tracks: an instrumental called "Masque of Pink Death," which is a spin on the title of the Edgar Allen Poe short story The Masque of the Red Death; a cover of ELO's "Evil Woman"; and "New Moon (Dark Phase)," a reimagined version of their classic hit "New Moon on Monday," which is available to stream now.

The original version of Danse Macabre featured 13 songs, included covers of Talking Heads' "Psycho Killer," Billie Eilish's "Bury a Friend," The Rolling Stones' "Paint It Black" and The Specials' "Ghost Town."

A limited-edition vinyl box set of Danse Macabre - De Luxe includes three LPs, one of which is a bonus LP featuring seven new tracks, including a spoken-word track called "Instructions for a Seance," recited by Nick Rhodes. The box also includes tarot cards, four art prints, a booklet and what the band is calling a "spirit board," also known as a Ouija board. You can preorder it now; it'll be available Oct. 25 and in select U.S. retailers on Nov. 29.

Duran Duran is continuing their embrace of Halloween with their upcoming U.S. tour, which kicks off Oct. 21 in Allentown, Pennsylvania, and includes The Danse Macabre Halloween Party, happening Oct. 31 at Madison Square Garden in New York. A complete list of dates can be found at duranduran.com.

