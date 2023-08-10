Duran Duran releases live “Last Chance on the Stairway” for Duran Duran Appreciation Day

ABC/Randy Holmes

By Jill Lances

Duran Duran just dropped a live performance of their Rio track "Last Chance on the Stairway" in honor of Duran Duran Appreciation Day, which is celebrated yearly on August 10.

The new live performance was recorded at 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland, on May 7 of this year.

"Thank you for your continuing support of Duran Duran," the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers share. "Happy DDAD23 to every one of you."

The new release comes as Duran Duran is set to kick off the next leg of their Future Past Tour on August 20 in Highland, California. The night before, they'll headline a charity concert at The Guild Theatre in Menlo Park, California, to benefit their former bandmate Andy Taylor and his fight against cancer.

A complete list of Duran Duran dates can be found at duranduran.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

