Duran Duran to release film of Halloween 2022 concert

Duran Duran is leaning into their love of Halloween. The band just announced they'll release a concert film of their 2022 Halloween show in Las Vegas.

The film, Secret Oktober, was recorded at the Encore Theatre at Wynn, Las Vegas, and serves as the origin story to their most recent album, Danse Macabre, as the show inspired them to record the spooky-themed record.

The band broke out several rarities during the concert that fit with the night’s theme, including “Secret Oktober,” the first performance of the song since 2011; “Love Voodoo” for the first time since 2017; and “Nightboat” for the first time since 2005. It also featured several covers that they’ve never played before.

“October 31st, 2022 is where our strange journey into the world of Halloween began,” keyboardist Nick Rhodes shares. “It was dark, we didn’t have a torch and we somehow wandered down a pathway that led us to some surprising places.”

Secret Oktober is set to debut Oct. 25 via the StagePlayer+ app. Any fans who purchase the film will get a free digital download of the recently released Danse Macabre De Luxe.

Duran Duran is set to kick off a new North American tour on Wednesday, which includes another Halloween show at New York's Madison Square Garden. A complete list of dates can be found at duranduran.com.

