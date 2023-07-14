Duran Duran to headline special concert benefiting cancer charity

courtesy of Duran Duran

By Jill Lances

Duran Duran has added a very special show to their summer schedule.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers will play a charity concert on Saturday, August 19 at The Guild Theatre in Menlo Park, California to benefit the U.K.-based cancer charity The Cancer Awareness Trust.

Cancer has personally touched the band in recent years. This past November, just days before they were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, they found out their original guitarist Andy Taylor had been fighting stage-4 prostate cancer since 2018. His condition forced him to miss the induction. The concert will help fund a revolutionary life-extending treatment that can help patients like Taylor.

"We would like to thank our fans and the organizers of this benefit who have given us the chance to help our longtime friend and colleague Andy Taylor," frontman Simon LeBon shares. "We have always described ourselves as a 'band of brothers,' and that has never been more true than in this very moment."

Pre-sale tickets for the Duran Duran VIP Fan Community begin Monday, July 17 at noon PT, followed by a general on-sale Wednesday, July 19 at noon PT.

Duran Duran will kick off the second leg of their North American Future Past tour following the charity show, with the first concert set for August 20 in Highland, California. A complete list of dates can be found at duranduran.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

