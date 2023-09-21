Duran Duran drop new 'Danse Macabre' track, “Black Moonlight”

Tape Modern via BMG

By Jill Lances

Duran Duran is back with more new music. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers just dropped the new single "Black Moonlight" from their upcoming album, Danse Macabre, which comes out October 27.

The tune reunites them with their original guitarist, Andy Taylor, as well as their longtime collaborator Nile Rodgers, who they previously worked with on such hits as "The Reflex" and "Notorious."

In a post on Instagram, Duran Duran describes the tune as "a timeless display of dance-rock glamour," noting it's "Fueled by an instantly catchy bass line and infectious guitar hook, while Nick Rhodes' synths sound as if cut straight from a sixties B-movie horror."

You can listen to "Black Moonlight" now via digital outlets and on YouTube.

"Black Moonlight" is one of three new songs that will appear on Danse Macabre. The rest of the album's made up of covers and new takes on old Duran Duran tracks.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!