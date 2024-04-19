Dua Lipa's new album includes a song thanking her boyfriend's ex

Many artists have written songs about being jealous of their partner's ex-lovers, but on Dua Lipa's new album, Radical Optimism, she's thanking the woman her boyfriend dated before her.
Speaking to Zach Sang for the Amazon Music channel on Twitch, Dua explains that the song "Maria" is about expressing gratitude for whoever had your significant other before you did.
Dua also agrees with Sang that the theme of the album is about "losing one person but then finding the person who's right." She doesn't indicate who "Mr. Right" is, though lately, she's been seen getting cozy with actor Callum Turner.
In the same interview, Dua describes Radical Optimism, which comes out May 3, as "psychedelic," "very vulnerable and honest," "organic," "dancy and personal" and "experimental."
