Dua Lipa's "more personal" new album is coming out in 2024

Fans have been speculating about Dua Lipa's next album for years, but now, we know we're not going to get it any time soon.

An article about Dua in the New York Times says that she's finishing her third album, which is due for release in 2024. "Lipa will almost certainly meet her deadline," the reporter notes. While Dua allows that the new album will be "more personal," don't expect a collection of confessional songs inspired by her real-life trials and tribulations, a la Taylor Swift or Adele.

“I think it’s a marketing tool: How confessional can you be?” she says of artists who put those kind of references into their music, inspiring fans to dissect every lyric for hidden meanings. “I also don’t put so much of my life out there for people to dig into the music in this weird, analytical way.”

As for who she's working with, the Times reports that she says, "I don't know what you're talking about" and looks away when asked if one of her collaborators is Tame Impala's Kevin Parker.

The article also focuses on Dua's nonmusical pursuits, like her Service95 newsletter, podcast and book club. She reveals she's planning to bring Service95 readers together for a series of events focused on food, wine and books. Explaining why she has these other interests, she says, "The world is really big, and maybe things don’t get to your [corner], so it’s a way of bringing everything together."

But there's another reason that she takes on extra projects: what she calls "the immigrant mentality."

As she explains, "[There's] this thing I have in my head where I know that, if I don’t work hard enough, the rug could just be pulled from under my feet.”

