Dua Lipa releasing 3-LP vinyl to mark 5th anniversary of 'Future Nostalgia'

In the early days of the pandemic, Dua Lipa's Future Nostalgia, released March 27, 2020, gave us something to dance to in our kitchens. Now Dua's marking the fifth anniversary of the album that she calls her "second child" with a special vinyl release.

The anniversary edition is a three-LP set with one disc pressed on yellow splatter vinyl and the other two on black vinyl. It includes the 11 tracks from the original album, as well as the deluxe Moonlight Edition and the remix album Club Future Nostalgia. You can preorder it now; it arrives March 28.

Future Nostalgia was the longest-running top-10 album by a female artist in 2021 and spawned the hits "Break My Heart," "Don't Start Now" and "Levitating" — the latter is the longest-charting Billboard Hot 100 hit by a female artist. Worldwide, it's racked up more than 22 billion streams and sold more than 4 million copies.

The Club Future Nostalgia remix album included guest spots from Madonna, Missy Elliott and Gwen Stefani, among other artists. The Moonlight Edition added eight songs, including the Miley Cyrus collab "Prisoner."

Meanwhile, Dua's tour in support of her latest album, Radical Optimism, which resumes in March in Australia, reaches North America Sept. 1 with a show in Toronto.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.