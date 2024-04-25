Dua Lipa plans sit-down with Drew Barrymore to talk 'Radical Optimism'

Tyrone Lebon/Warner Records

By Andrea Dresdale

Dua Lipa is going to have a heart-to-heart with Drew Barrymore.

She sent a message to members of her mailing list announcing that she's going to sit down with the talk show host on April 26 to chat "through all things Radical Optimism." It's not clear when the chat will air.

The Drew Barrymore Show records in New York City, where Dua is currently ensconced to do promotion for the new album and prepare to host and perform on Saturday Night Live on May 4.

Dua, who was chosen by TIME as one of the World's Most Influential People for 2024, will also perform at the TIME100 Gala, hosted by Taraji P. Henson.

TIME will celebrate the 2024 TIME100 list of the World's Most Influential People at the TIME100 Summit on April 24 and the TIME100 Gala on April 25 in New York City; the gala will air as an ABC special on May 12. Other performers and attendees include Fantasia Barrino, Michael J. Fox and Patrick Mahomes.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

