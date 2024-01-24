Dua Lipa nominated, will perform on 2024 BRIT Awards

The BRIT Awards 2024 with Mastercard

By Andrea Dresdale

Dua Lipa is the first artist confirmed to perform at the 2024 BRIT Awards, the U.K. equivalent of the Grammys. She also has several nominations, including Artist of the Year, Best Pop Act and Song of the Year for "Dance the Night."

Other nominees for Song of the Year include Ed Sheeran's "Eyes Closed" and Lewis Capaldi's "Wish You the Best." In the International Artist of the Year category, nominees include Miley CyrusOlivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift.

In the category of International Song of the Year, nods went to Billie Eilish's "What Was I Made For?," Miley's "Flowers," Olivia's "vampire," Meghan Trainor's "Made You Look" and Rema's "Calm Down."

The BRIT Awards take place Saturday, March 2, in London and will air on Britain's ITV1. There's no word yet on U.S. streaming.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!