Dua Lipa and Miley Cyrus among 40 legendary woman on the cover of 'British Vogue'

Steven Meisel

By Andrea Dresdale

The March issue of British Vogue is the last to be overseen by editor-in-chief Edward Enninful, the first Black person to hold that title. Since he wanted to go out with a bang, he assembled 40 legendary women, including Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa, to pose together for the cover of his final issue.

On the cover, shot in December in New York City by legendary photographer Steven Meisel, Dua wears a crochet dress by Celine while Miley sports a draped nylon playsuit by Maison Margiela.

Some of the other women on the cover are Oprah Winfrey, Jane Fonda, Victoria Beckham, Gigi Hadid, Iman, Anya Taylor-Joy, Cindy Crawford, Selma Blair, Naomi Campbell, Gemma Chan, Serena Williams, Salma Hayek, Ariana DeBose, Cara Delevingne, Laverne Cox, Cynthia Erivo, Linda Evangelista, Karlie Kloss and Kate Moss.

Enninful says, "When it came to my last issue, I knew the cover would be dedicated to women ... it was clear to all of us on the team that no one woman could or should encapsulate these past few years for the magazine."

As far as how he chose the women, he explains, "They ... needed to have reached beyond fashion and culture to change the fabric of society in the 2020s, in ways small and large and always positive."

You can see the full feature in the March issue of British Vogue, available via digital download and on newsstands starting February 13.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

