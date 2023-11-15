Dua Lipa hosts fan event at — where else? — LA's Houdini Estate

Dua Lipa's new single is called "Houdini," so when it came time for her to hold a special fan event in Los Angeles, there was only one venue where she wanted to have it: the Houdini Estate in Laurel Canyon.

Legendary magician and escape artist Harry Houdini lived on the estate for a time before his death in 1926 and would practice his death-defying escapes in its pool. Dua and her fans took it over on November 14 to celebrate the launch of the single.

As the song played throughout the property, Dua danced with fans and surprised others who were trying to find their way out of an escape room set up for the occasion. There were also food trucks, specialty cocktails and "Houdini"-inspired photo ops.

Dua's first fan event took place last week in London at the English National Ballet, where the "Houdini" video — which racked up 10 million views in 24 hours —was filmed. There's one more fan event coming up November 20 in Tokyo.

"Houdini" is the first single from Dua's upcoming third album, on which she collaborated with Tame Impala mastermind Kevin Parker.

Earlier this week, Dua wrote on Instagram, "feeeling all the loveeee on Houdini!! Got a whirlwind few weeks coming up but I just wanted to take a little moment to thank you all so so much!!! I can't believe we're back at it again!!!"

