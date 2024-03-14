Dua Lipa, Coldplay, SZA to headline UK's Glastonbury Festival

Tyrone Lebon

By Andrea Dresdale

The first talent announcement for the U.K.'s most prestigious festival, Glastonbury, has been revealed.

Dua Lipa, fresh off the announcement of her new album, Radical Optimism, will headline, along with SZA, Coldplay and Shania Twain. Also on the bill are Avril Lavigne, Camila Cabello, Anne-Marie, K-pop stars Seventeen and many more.

And that's not all. The festival's Instagram teases, "Many more acts and attractions still to be announced."  While tickets are sold out, you can enter to win a pair, with the money going to charity.

Dua is thrilled to perform at the event, writing on Instagram, "FRIDAY NIGHT PYRAMID STAGE HEADLINE!!!! I have dreamt of this moment all my life. Something that lived only in my wildest dreams and highest manifestations !!! I am so excited to see you all in my favorite place on earth and make it a night to remember!! ... GLASTO 4EVER."

The festival runs from June 26 through 30.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

