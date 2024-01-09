Dua Lipa assures fans that despite new sound, she'll "keep people dancing"

Dua Lipa has spoken about how her Golden Globe-nominated song "Dance the Night" was the last gasp of her disco era before she moved onto her new sound. But now, the singer says her new music will still get fans out on the floor.
In December, Dua told the Los Angeles Times that when she was asked to write a disco song for the Barbie soundtrack, she thought, "'Oh, f***, I'm moving away from [disco] for my new album.'" But then, she says, she came around to the idea: "I was like, 'Oh, maybe I've got one more in me.'"
