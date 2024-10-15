Drop The Puck And A Donation

The Lightning home opener is tonight at Amalie Arena, but it’s not a game. It’s a chance to help our community with a simple donation. This collection drive will benefit Feeding Tampa Bay, Metropolitan Ministries, and the University Area Community Development Corporation (UACDC) today and Thursday, October 17th. Donate essential items pre-game, starting at 5 p.m., on Ford Thunder Alley, just outside AMALIE Arena.

Tampa Bay Strong - Tampa Bay Lightning

Donations of the following items are encouraged:

-Non-perishable food (canned fruits & vegetables, canned proteins, peanut butter, cereal & granola bars, family-sized juice, shelf-stable milk, dry goods)

-Manual can openers & wrapped plastic utensils

-Cleaning supplies (trash bags, sanitizing wipes, laundry detergent pods)

-Hygiene items

-Diapers & baby formula

For more information on the collection drive and how to get involved, please visit tampabaylightning.com/donate

Florida Strong

