Driver’s License Appointment Fraud

The Hillsborough County Tax Collector’s Office is making changes to online appointments for driver’s license appointments after discovering scammers were blocking large blocks of time, and then reselling those. A story in the Tampa Bay Times said the Tax Collector’s Office started received a lot of complaints about appointment times not being available, and then getting tips about the scam. For more from the Tax Collector’s Office and how to avoid scams, check here.

If you cringe every time you look at how much gas costs and wonder why, blame the heat and lack of oil production. AAA said that prices haven’t been this high since last August, but are expected to start dropping soon after jumping 18 cents a gallon in one week.

No one won Mega Millions again, so that jackpot now rises to $1.55 billion for tonight’s drawing. There’s hasn’t been a winner since April when the jackpot was a mere $20 million.

Thanks to the bad weather on the east coast, thousands of flights were delayed and cancelled yesterday. Tampa International Airport reported 164 flight delays and 21 cancellations. For any residual effects on today’s flights, check your airline, or FlightAware.

The heat is impacting coral beds that are already endangered, and at Mote Marine Laboratories, they’re working to save what they can. They’re taking the coral out of the hot water and taking them to offshore nurseries. Some areas of the Gulf saw water temps of 100 degrees, and on Clearwater Beach it hit 93. The Dove Tampa Bay Forecast will keep it hot today, with a high of 96 and a heat index of up to 110 degrees. Rain chances will remain low at 30%.

Statistics from the Florida Department of Health show COVID-19 cases are increasing in Hillsborough and Pinellas counties, and across Florida as well. The U.S. Center for Disease Control is also noting a rise nationwide. A new booster vaccine has been approved and will be available in September.

After a weekend full of back to school events, school buses will start rolling this week. Hillsborough and Pinellas, Pasco, Manatee and Sarasota county schools will return on Thursday, Polk on Friday, and finally Hernando county schools go back on Monday, the 14th.

