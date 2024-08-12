The Doobie Brothers add four new East Coast dates to 2024 tour

The Doobie Brothers have added some new dates to their 2024 tour.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers have announced four additional East Coast shows: two nights at The Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, New York, as well as a show at the Borgata Event Center in Atlantic City, New Jersey, and at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Tickets for all four shows go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. ET.

The Doobie Brothers — consisting of Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons and John McFee — kicked off their 2024 tour in June. The trek hits Boston on Monday. A complete list of dates can be found at thedoobiebrothers.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.