Donna Summer, Gladys Knight to receive Grammy Lifetime Achievement Awards

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

By Andrea Dresdale
The Recording Academy will honor the late Donna Summer and "Empress of Soul" Gladys Knight with Grammy Lifetime Achievement Awards during Grammy Week in February.
In her lifetime, Donna won five Grammys, including the very first ones ever awarded for Best Rock Vocal Performance, Female and Best Dance Recording. She was also the first female artist to win Grammys in four different categories: dance, gospel, rock and R&B.
Gladys has won seven Grammy Awards, and her other honors include the 2021 National Medal of Arts and a Kennedy Center Honor for Lifetime Artistic Achievements in 2022.
Other Lifetime Achievement honorees include avant-garde musician Laurie Anderson, gospel group The Clark Sisters, groundbreaking rap group N.W.A. and the late country legend Tammy Wynette.
All of this year's honorees will be celebrated during the Recording Academy's Special Merit Awards Ceremony, taking place February 3 at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles, California.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

