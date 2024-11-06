Does Teddy Swims have a full-circle collaboration coming?

By Andrea Dresdale

Back in 2020, when Teddy Swims was still relatively unknown, he released a single called "Broke." Country star Thomas Rhett loved the song so much that he wanted to sing on it with Teddy, so they released a duet version. Now, four years later, they're seemingly teaming up again.

On Instagram, Teddy posted a video of himself and Thomas performing a duet version of Thomas' song "Somethin' 'Bout a Woman," from the country star's current album. It's not clear if or when it's being released, but in the comments, fans said they'd love to see the two sing the song on the CMA Awards, which air Nov. 20 on ABC.

The collaboration is a double full-circle moment for Teddy; after "Broke," he ended up co-writing Thomas' hit 2023 song "Angels (Don't Always Have Wings)."

Teddy's new album I've Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2) is coming out Jan. 24.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!