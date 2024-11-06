Does Teddy Swims have a full-circle collaboration coming?

Back in 2020, when Teddy Swims was still relatively unknown, he released a single called "Broke." Country star Thomas Rhett loved the song so much that he wanted to sing on it with Teddy, so they released a duet version. Now, four years later, they're seemingly teaming up again.

On Instagram, Teddy posted a video of himself and Thomas performing a duet version of Thomas' song "Somethin' 'Bout a Woman," from the country star's current album. It's not clear if or when it's being released, but in the comments, fans said they'd love to see the two sing the song on the CMA Awards, which air Nov. 20 on ABC.

The collaboration is a double full-circle moment for Teddy; after "Broke," he ended up co-writing Thomas' hit 2023 song "Angels (Don't Always Have Wings)."

Teddy's new album I've Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2) is coming out Jan. 24.

