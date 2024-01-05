Documentary about “We Are The World” to premiere at the Sundance Film Festival

Courtesy of Sundance Film Festival

By Jill Lances

A new documentary about the making of the '80s classic “We Are The World” will have its world premiere screening at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival.

The Greatest Night in Pop reveals the untold story of how 46 musicians, including Lionel RichieMichael JacksonBruce SpringsteenBob DylanCyndi LauperDiana Ross and Billy Joel, came together in 1985 to record the iconic charity single.

The screening will be followed by a conversation that features Richie, who co-produced the film and co-wrote the song with Jackson, as well as the film's co-producer Julia Nottingham and director Bao Nguyen.

Released in March 1985, "We Are The World" raised more than $63 million for a newly formed organization called United Support of Artists for Africa (USA for Africa) to help with the famine crisis in the region. The song, produced by Quincy Jones and Michael Omartian, went to #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, where it stayed for a month. It went on to become the first single to be certified multi-Platinum, earning a four-time Platinum certification by the RIAA.

The 2024 Sundance Film Festival, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary, will take place January 18–28 in Park City and Salt Lake City, Utah. Passes for the festival are on sale now, with individual ticket sales set to begin January 11. More info can be found at festival.sundance.org.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

