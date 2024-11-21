Docs about Elton John, Celine Dion & more eligible for Oscar consideration

Elton's film, Elton John: Never Too Late, which debuts Dec. 13 on Disney+, is one of 169 films to qualify, as is Celine's Amazon Prime documentary, I Am Celine Dion.
Other music docs in the running for consideration include the Netflix doc The Greatest Night in Pop, about the making of "We Are The World"; Luther: Never Too Much, about R&B singer Luther Vandross; and the Indigo Girls doc, Indigo Girls: It's Only Life After All.
Should he get nominated and win, it would be the third Oscar for Elton. He previously won two Oscars in the Best Original Song category for The Lion King track "Can You Feel The Love Tonight" in 1994 and the Rocketman song "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" in 2019.
