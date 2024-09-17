Do you "Believe" that Cher's going to perform at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show?

Based on her wardrobe choices over the years, Cher seems extremely comfortable with taking the stage wearing skimpy outfits, so perhaps that's why she's going to headline the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024.

The lingerie brand is bringing the event back after a five-year hiatus with an all-female musical talent lineup. The Oct. 15 event will also include a bevy of supermodels, who'll be showing off the Victoria's Secret holiday designs.

This is just the latest event for Cher this fall: on Oct. 19, she'll be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and the first volume of her book, Cher: The Memoir, Part One, is coming out Nov. 19.

Victoria's Secret said in May that the show will "reflect who we are today, plus everything you know and love." The brand also said the new format for the show will be "inclusive," following criticism over a lack of diversity among its models.

In 2019, the show was canceled following various controversies, including one involving an executive who came under fire for telling Vogue that he didn't want to cast "transsexuals" in the fashion show for fear that they might ruin its "fantasy" appeal.

