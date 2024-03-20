Did 'Vanderpump Rules' star really have an orgy with John Mayer?

John Mayer used to have quite the reputation as a player, and he'd like to think he's put that behind him. Unfortunately, a woman who claims to have been one of his past conquests spilled the tea on camera this week.

According to OK! magazine, on the March 19 episode of Vanderpump Rules, cast member Scheana Shay was seen playing the game "Never Have I Ever." In the game, she indicated she once took part in an orgy. When asked about it, Shay said that it was with an "A-list celebrity" and added, "Once upon a time, my body was a wonderland. I'll just say that."

Of course, that's a reference to Mayer's hit "Your Body Is a Wonderland." Shay, who's been married to Brock Davies since 2021, has claimed in the past that she and Mayer were romantically involved.

According to Shay, she met Mayer in 2008 when she was a waitress at an exclusive club. He later got her number from a friend, and the two started dating after he broke up with Jennifer Aniston. Shay has also claimed that she was in a throuple with Mayer and Stacie Adams of The Hills but ended up leaving because, she said, Mayer was paying more attention to Adams than to her.

Mayer hasn't responded to Shay's claim so far.

In addition to dating Aniston, Mayer, who's single, has also dated Katy Perry, Jessica Simpson, Jennifer Love Hewitt and allegedly, Taylor Swift.

