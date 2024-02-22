Diane Warren to receive Songwriters Hall of Fame's highest honor

Songwriters Hall of Fame

By Andrea Dresdale

Diane Warren, already a member of the Songwriters Hall of Fame, has been announced as this year's recipient of the hall's highest honor: the Johnny Mercer Award.

The award is given to Hall members "whose body of work is of such high quality and impact that it upholds the gold standard set by the legendary Johnny Mercer." Diane, who is currently a Best Original Song Oscar nominee for the 15th time, has written enduring hits like "I Don't Want to Miss a Thing," "Rhythm of the Night," "Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now," "How Do I Live," "Unbreak My Heart," "Because You Loved Me," "If I Could Turn Back Time" and countless others.

Songwriters Hall of Fame chairman Nile Rodgers calls Diane "a force of nature" who "despite her enormous success ... shows up to write songs every morning at 8 a.m.!"

Diane says in a statement, "When I was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, my mom was there and finally understood that I could make a living and life being what I was born to be and wake up every day loving to be … a songwriter. Now, both she and my dad will be looking down on me with big smiles on their faces. Thank you, Songwriters Hall of Fame."

She'll receive the honor at the annual Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gala on June 13 in New York City. This year's inductees include the members of R.E.M. and Steely Dan.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

