Dean Martin’s 'It’s Beginning to Look A Lot Like Christmas' makes its 'Billboard' chart debut

Dean Martin's take on the classic holiday single "It's Beginning to Look A Lot Like Christmas" has made its Billboard chart debut.
Billboard reports that 73 years after the song was recorded the track has debuted on the Adult Contemporary chart at #30. The song, from a 1952 episode of The Martin and Lewis Show, was released for the first time back in October, followed by an animated video on Nov. 14.
But "It's Beginning to Look A Lot Like Christmas" isn't Martin's only popular holiday song. His take on "Let it Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow" reached a new high of #7 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2023.
Martin died on Christmas Day in 1995. He was 78.
