David Foster & Katharine McPhee are ready to freeze their butts off at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

David Foster and Katharine McPhee have released an expanded version of their 2022 holiday EP, Christmas Songs, and are going to perform a Christmas song during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Thursday, riding on the Hallmark float while their son, Rennie, watches. But as the couple explains, it's not exactly the most comfortable surroundings for a performance.

"Kat's done it before, and she said, 'Well, you basically freeze your a** off for two hours for 90 seconds to play in front of the cameras,'" David tells ABC Audio. "But of course, it's a lot of fun."

"The excitement is palpable," adds Kat. "And also, having Rennie is going to be fun — not on the float with us, but getting to see all the different floats ... [it's] just a wonderful community family event."

However, Kat enjoys ribbing her hubby about the less-than-ideal conditions.

"I'm just a little concerned about you freezing your a** off," she says. "And trying to play the piano," David adds. "He's going to walk off the float and leave me there by myself," Kat jokes. "Like, 'Forget about this!'"

After the parade, David, Kat and Rennie will have a quick Thanksgiving dinner, because the L.A.-based couple has to split up and travel to different cities.

"We'll be in New York for Thanksgiving ... I have to go back to Chicago because I'm in the middle of my musical Boop, which opens this Sunday night," David says. "So it'll be a rush Thanksgiving, for Kat to get back to California and for me to go to Chicago."

David wrote the music for Boop: The Musical, which is about the iconic cartoon character Betty Boop. It's currently in previews.

