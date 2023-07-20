A data breach at Tampa General Hospital in May exposed the names, addresses, phone numbers, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, health insurance information and other patient and treatment information. TGH is sending notifications to anyone affected and offering credit monitoring and identity theft protection services. For more on the breach please check here.

Data breach: (boonchai wedmakawand/Getty Images)

The breach at TGH is in addition to one at HCA. The personal information of some 11 million HCA Healthcare patients were exposed by a data breach from what administrators call an external storage location. That information includes names, ages, city and state of the patients as well as patient appointments. HCA Healthcare is offering credit monitoring and identity protection services to those affected, and would like to hear from you with any questions at 844-608-1803.

At yesterday’s meeting of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission, new rules were approved for those fishing on the Sunshine Skyway Pier. Those rules include a seasonal ban of sabiki rigs or fishing rigs. These have more than one hook, and will be in effect from mid-November to mid-March. It will also set a limit of no more than two sets of fishing gear, and work to increase education to those fishing about the dangers those are to the birds. The new rules go into effect October 1st.

Skyway

Tampa International Airport’s giant pink flamingo named Phoebe has made the short list for the 2023 CODA awards Top 100 list. This list if for projects that integrate commissioned art into public spaces. As of today, the massive sculpture in the main terminal is #13, but with your vote can do much better for the People’s Choice Awards. Voting is open until July 31st when you click here.

Phoebe Out of more than 65,000 entries, Phoebe is the winning name for Tampa International Airport’s famous flamingo sculpture. (Tampa International Airport)

There are now seven confirmed cases of malaria in Sarasota County. Sarasota Mosquito Management said all these cases are in northern Sarasota County around Kensington and Desoto Acres. For information on obtaining mosquito eating fish for your property or other questions in Sarasota County, call 311. There is still a statewide mosquito-born illness advisory from the Florida Department of Health. To get free, mosquito-eating fish in Hillsborough County, check Ann Kelly’s podcast in Dove Featured Audio at wduv.com and on the app at @1055thedove.

Ann-Ventures The Hillsborough County Mosquito Ninja Patrol

Tropical Storm Don continues to move through the Atlantic, with no threat to the US. The storm strengthened earlier this week but should stay out over open water. For more from our meteorologist partners at 10 Tampa Bay Weather, make sure you have the Dove app and the Dove Hurricane Guide handy at @1055thedove.

A terrible loss at John’s Pass Village last week as fire destroyed the Alligator & Wildlife Discovery Center and also damaged Beach Bites & Burgers. The owner of the Discovery Center, Sonny Flynn, said she lost just about all the animals but hopes to rebuild and is heartbroken over the loss. The Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber have set up a donation site to help which you can access here. Ann Kelly has more from Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce CEO Robin Miller on that and the other businesses that were affected in the What’s Good in Tampa Bay podcast.

Dove Tampa Bay Hurricane Guide

There’s a valuable new tool for hurricane season with the launch of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) new Hurricane Forecast and Analysis system. This should give us a more accurate track for the path of storms. For the latest, make sure you have the Dove app downloaded to all your devices and check the Dove Hurricane Guide more what you need to know with our meteorologists from 10 Tampa Bay Weather.

Dove Daily Update





©2023 Cox Media Group