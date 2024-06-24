Darius Rucker shares his love of wine with new partnership: “I fell in love with the first glass"

Most people know Darius Rucker for his work with Hootie & The Blowfish and his country solo career, but he has lots of interests outside of music — including wine.

Rucker has partnered with winemaker Chris Radomski to join his As One Cru wine brand and tells ABC Audio there was a simple reason why he wanted to get involved.

“I fell in love with the first glass,” he shares, noting that after being wowed by its cabernet, coming on board was a “no-brainer."

"There's been so many things I've been asked to do with spirits and everything, but it just never seemed to be, like, real,” he says. “The one thing I really loved about One Crue is it was real.”

As for why Darius was the right person to join their team, Chris notes, “I find that the realms of food, wine, music are all interrelated in art a lot of ways. And when I was introduced to Darius and learned of his great love for wine, I thought it could be an amazing opportunity to get that reach.”

And while people out there may have different ideas about what makes a great wine, for Darius it’s all about one thing.

“You know, it’s what I like. It’s sitting down and having a glass and wanting to have another glass,” he shares. “When I first started drinking the One Cru … it was just like, I want more of that.”

