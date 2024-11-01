Damage Estimates Add Up In St Pete

Initial damage estimates in St Petersburg stand at $75 million dollars, with $50 million of that along at Tropicana Field. There is no official word on whether the Trop is viable for next season yet. St Pete City Council has approved $6.5 million to clean up the Trop for now.

With one month left in the official hurricane season there is a system we’re tracking in the Dove Hurricane Guide with 10 Tampa Bay Weather that could make it into the Gulf next week. For the latest keep that site handy. Both Pinellas and Hillsborough County have published the list of make-up days due to the hurricanes. This affects school staff, parents and students so please take a look and save to share. Hillsborough County is also moving some money around to help with debris removal. The County Commission will take $60 million from its Disaster Recovery Fund which they do expect to be reimbursed from by FEMA. So far around 10% of debris has been picked up.

The time is changing this weekend with the end of daylight saving time. We officially kick back one hour Sunday morning at 2 am and get that extra hour of sleep. If you were wondering about the Sunshine Protection Act that was approved in 2022 to keep daylight saving time permanent that was never signed into law by President Joe Biden, so we’ll keep changing for now.

Florida’s Attorney General is warning us about hackers taking advantage of public Wi-Fi spots that can be a goldmine for hackers. The AG warns against automatically linking in spots like coffee spots and airports. With the heaviest travel times of the year coming up, see what you need to know.

