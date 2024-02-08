Cyndi Lauper's son, Declyn, arrested for gun possession following shooting

Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

By Aaron Katersky

Declyn "Dex" Lauper, the rapper son of music legend Cyndi Lauper, was arrested for gun possession Wednesday night after police responded to a shooting in Harlem.

The 24-year-old victim was shot in the leg on West 112th Street around 7:15 p.m., police said.

Police officers looking for evidence located the 26-year-old rapper in possession of a loaded gun nearby.

Dex was charged with criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

He was not charged in the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.

The shooting victim, Omar Lewis, was charged with criminal possession of a weapon. He is in stable condition at Mount Sinai Morningside.

This isn't the first time Dex has run afoul of the law. He was arrested in July 2022 after police found him driving a stolen Mercedes Benz. He later pleaded guilty and was sentenced to community service and one year of probation, according to the New York Post.

The son of the "Girls Just Want to Have Fun" singer has followed in his mother's musical footsteps. Dex teamed up with popular rapper G-Eazy for the song "K I D S" in 2019.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

