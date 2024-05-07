Cyndi Lauper documentary to premiere on Paramount+ in June

The Cyndi Lauper documentary, Let the Canary Sing, will make its streaming service debut on Paramount+ on June 4.
A new trailer for the doc has just been released, featuring footage from throughout Cyndi's career, as well as interview clips from Cyndi, Billy Porter, Boy George, Patti LaBelle and more.
Deadline reports that to coincide with the streaming debut, a companion album also titled Let the Canary Sing will be released, featuring such Cyndi hits as "Girls Just Want To Have Fun," "True Colors," "I Drove All Night" and more.
Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.