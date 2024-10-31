Cyndi Lauper cleanses Madison Square Garden ahead of show, featuring guest Sam Smith

Cyndi Lauper headlined New York's Madison Square Garden Wednesday night, but had a little work to do before she hit the stage.

The singer shared a video on social media of her dancing onstage during soundcheck, writing "doing an interpretive dance before my show to restore love and light to the Garden." Lauper, who has publicly thrown her support behind Kamala Harris, is likely referring to the fact that MSG held a Donald Trump rally over the weekend.

The show was a stop on Cyndi’s Girls Just Want To Have Fun farewell tour and included at least one surprise for the audience.

Fan-shot video posted to YouTube shows Cyndi launching into her classic “Time After Time,” and then, after the first verse, introducing Sam Smith, who joined her for the rest of the song. The pair held hands for much of the performance and even shared a slow dance together.

As for the rest of the concert, according to setlist.fm Cyndi played a set filled with hits, including "She Bop," "The Goonies 'R' Good Enough," "I Drove All Night," "Money Changes Everything" and "True Colors," ending the night with "Girls Just Want To Have Fun."

Cyndi's tour hits Nashville, Tennessee, on Friday. A complete list of dates can be found at cyndilauper.com.

