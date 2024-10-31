Cyndi Lauper cleanses Madison Square Garden ahead of show, featuring guest Sam Smith

The singer shared a video on social media of her dancing onstage during soundcheck, writing "doing an interpretive dance before my show to restore love and light to the Garden." Lauper, who has publicly thrown her support behind Kamala Harris, is likely referring to the fact that MSG held a Donald Trump rally over the weekend.
As for the rest of the concert, according to setlist.fm Cyndi played a set filled with hits, including "She Bop," "The Goonies 'R' Good Enough," "I Drove All Night," "Money Changes Everything" and "True Colors," ending the night with "Girls Just Want To Have Fun."
Cyndi's tour hits Nashville, Tennessee, on Friday. A complete list of dates can be found at cyndilauper.com.
