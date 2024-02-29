Cyndi Lauper sells majority share in her catalog to company behind ABBA avatar show 'Voyage'

Will we one day be able to watch a virtual Cyndi Lauper in concert? It could happen, since the Grammy-winning singer has now entered into a deal with the company behind ABBA's 3D avatar show, Voyage.

Cyndi has sold the majority share of her master recording revenue and publishing to the Swedish entertainment company Pophouse, which was co-founded and partly owned by ABBA's Bjorn Ulvaeus. In addition to being a founding investor in Voyage, Pophouse is the company behind KISS' plans to launch an avatar-based show.

In a video conversation with Ulvaeus that's posted on the Pophouse website, Cyndi says, "When I saw the ABBA Voyage, I started to think about what could be done." He replies, "It's just the beginning!"

According to the company, as part of the deal Pophouse will "create new content and experiences to enrich Cyndi Lauper's catalog" — including hits like "Girls Just Want to Have Fun," "Time After Time" and "True Colors" — for "fans old and new."

In an additional statement, Cyndi said, "I can’t wait to participate in this new stage in my musical evolution and I could not be more pleased to know my music will now be in Pophouse’s safe hands as they build upon my legacy in the years to come.”

