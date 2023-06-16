Cyndi Lauper on not getting into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame: "I don't need a badge”

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

By Jill Lances

While Cyndi Lauper was nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this year, she didn't make the list of the 2023 inductees. But it sounds like she's not all that upset about it. At the Tribeca Festival premiere of her new doc, Let The Canary Sing, she told People how she felt about missing out this year.

"I always felt that rock 'n' roll could save the world, and as a rocker, you have to be an activist," she says, noting that her goal as a musician has always been to make the world a better place.

“That will never change with me, whether I get a badge or not," she shares. "I don't need a badge. I need to be able to continue the work and help to make a difference."

She adds, “You have to remember to be human and help other humans."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!