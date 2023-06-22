Cyndi Lauper not thrilled about turning 70: “I'm just going to have to get over it”

Kerry Marshall/Getty Images

By Jill Lances

Cyndi Lauper turns 70 on June 22 and it sounds like the milestone is something she wasn't exactly looking forward to.

"Oy. Oy. That's all I got to say. Oy!" Lauper told People about her big birthday. "I haven't thought about it. I was always pissed off on my birthday."

And she's not kidding, recalling several other instances of when she wasn't exactly celebrating getting another year older.

“One year, when I was 38, I remember back then I wasn't going to get up or talk to anybody," she says. "My friends came banging on my door, and they said, 'Listen, next year you're going to be more pissed off. Come on, get up now. We're going to Teddy's. We're having a party.’”

Cyndi also had a similar reaction to turning 30, noting that producer Rick Chertoff told her, "Don't be ridiculous. Life starts at 30," and dragged her out to eat.

She adds, “So, I'm just going to have to get over it [this year]."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!