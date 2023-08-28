Cyndi Lauper lends her voice to new version of her song “Come On Home”

Don Arnold/WireImage

By Jill Lances

Cyndi Lauper is adding her vocals to a new take on her track "Come On Home."

The new recording has singer-songwriter Danni Baylor singing lead, with Lauper adding backing vocals. It will be released digitally on September 1 and will benefit the nonprofit Sound Mind Network, which helps those battling mental health issues and drug addiction.

“The more we learn about mental health, the better we are as a society.This is an issue we have swept under the rug forever,” Lauper shares. “My hope is that ‘Come On Home’ can raise money to eliminate the shame around mental health that has caused a lot of people to needlessly suffer.”

"Come On Home" originally appeared on Cyndi's 1994 greatest hits album, Twelve Deadly Cyns…and Then Some. The new version will be part of a new compilation album to benefit the Sound Mind Network. Other artists featured on the album include Joan OsborneThe Bacon Brothers and Taj Mahal.

