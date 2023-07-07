Cyndi Lauper drops song for new Prime Video series 'The Horror of Delores Roach'

Don Arnold/WireImage

By Jill Lances

Cyndi Lauper has released some new music. The singer just dropped the tune "Oh, Dolores," which she wrote for the new Prime Video series The Horror of Dolores Roach, which is streaming now.

"It's a fun song," Cyndi shares on Instagram. "I had so much fun."

Lauper also has a role in show. The eight-episode series stars Justina Machado as the title character, a woman released from prison after an unjust 16-year sentence. She returns to her now-gentrified Washington Heights, New York, neighborhood, where she lives and works as a masseuse in the basement of her stoner friend Luis' empanada shop.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!