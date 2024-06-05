Cyndi Lauper cements hand and footprints at TCL Chinese Theatre

Cyndi Lauper placed her hands and feet in wet cement outside the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles on Tuesday in a ceremony celebrating the "Girls Just Want To Have Fun" singer's life and career.

"Thank you very much. I'm honored," Lauper said to a crowd outside the theater. "All those times bowing in front of my shower curtain when I was 9. And here I am," she said.

"It's really a surreal moment because I love glamour, and I love Hollywood," she said before placing her hands and feet (with heels on) into the cement.

Her recognition was preceded by tributes from Bebe Rexha and Cher.

"She's my dear friend, I love her, and she's a wonderful, wonderful, crazy, crazy person," Cher said of Lauper.

Lauper recently announced a farewell tour, The Girls Just Want To Have Fun Farewell Tour, which is slated to be her first major tour in 10 years.

Lauper is also celebrating the arrival of Let the Canary Sing, a feature-length documentary that explores her life and career, which premiered June 4 on Paramount+.

Over the weekend, Lauper was honored as a Lifetime Ally Icon at the West Hollywood Pride Parade for her years of activism on behalf of LGBTQ rights, social justice and women's issues.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.