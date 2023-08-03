COVID-19 Cases Rising

COVID-19 booster and influenza vaccines given at Los Angeles Comic Con Los Angeles, CA - December 02: Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Nurse Eliane McGhee prepares COVID-19 booster shot during the Los Angeles Comic Con at the Los Angeles Convention Center Friday, Dec 2, 2022. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health partnered with Los Angeles Comic Con to provide ticketed guests and staff with free vaccinations of both the updated COVID-19 booster and influenza vaccine. (Photo by Hans Gutknecht/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images)

Statistics from the Florida Department of Health show COVID-19 cases are increasing in Hillsborough and Pinellas counties, and across Florida as well. The U.S. Center for Disease Control is also noting a rise nationwide. A new booster vaccine has been approved and will be available in September.

Dove Daily Update Florida's second tax-free shopping holiday for back-school supplies begins this Monday. Graphic courtesy Florida Dept of Revenue

Shopping tax free for certain back-to-school supplies continues, with the last day Sunday, August 6th. School supplies that run $50 or less, shoes and clothing $100 or less or more are on the list, along with much more that you can check here. Tampa Bay teachers also are in need of supplies, and the majority of the time the cost comes right out of the teacher’s pockets. You can check the links below for your county’s school system and links to teacher’s for their needs. The new school year will start on August 10th for some schools.

-Hillsborough County https://bit.ly/3Y0tDDV

-Pinellas County https://bit.ly/44JnYnO

-Pasco County https://bit.ly/3rsRujn

-Polk County https://bit.ly/3XWpIbi

-Hernando County https://bit.ly/46Rht4l

-Manatee County https://bit.ly/457RqV5

-Sarasota County https://bit.ly/3DgPuO3

It’s back to work for those hoping for a big Mega Millions win. Once again, no one won the $1.25 billion dollar jackpot last night, so for Friday night’s drawing the jackpot could exceed the previous winning ticket for $1.337 billion that was won in Illinois on July 29, 2022. The numbers drawn for the $1.1 billion grand prize were 8-24-30-45-61 and the Megaball was 12. The multiplier was 4X.

Rhonde and Tiki Barber Rhone and Tiki Barber

Tampa Bay Buccaneer Ronde Barber will enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame this weekend in Canton, Ohio. The class of 2023 will be inducted Saturday at noon. The former cornerback said he’s been to the Hall many times but never wanted to go inside - until now.

A new $1.3 million dollar severe weather and emergency alert system was approved by Clearwater City Council Monday. Twenty six stations will be set up at beaches and parks to give visitors an early warning for severe weather. The system should be up and running by March.

Clearwater Beach Clearwater Beach

Florida has fallen out of favor with retirees. A new study from Bankrate doesn’t even have the state in the top five, after topping the list just last year. Florida is now ranked eighth, with Iowa now number one. The study uses five factors to determine the rankings - affordability, overall well-being, the cost and quality of healthcare, weather and crime.

Dove Daily Update

©2023 Cox Media Group