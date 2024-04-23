Could Meghan Trainor replace Katy Perry on 'American Idol'?

Lauren Dunn

By Andrea Dresdale

Now that Katy Perry has announced that she's leaving American Idol, the race is on to find a replacement. While Katy seemed to think guest mentor Jelly Roll would do a good job, Luke Bryan and Ryan Seacrest said they could also see another guest mentor this season, Meghan Trainor, taking the job.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight about whether he feels the "All About that Bass" singer could handle the judges' table, Luke said, "I think Meghan's always been real fun. You know, that's kinda been her brand, to have fun. [She's] real witty, so certainly."

Ryan, meanwhile, told ET, "She was very good. Megan is a super talent too, and she's got a great sense of humor. She's fun and she's spontaneous."

As for Lionel Richie, he revealed the main qualities Katy's replacement should have: "It's gotta be fun, but no ego. Because we're gonna insult each other so much," he said.

He didn't comment on Meghan Trainor, but he told ET, "I've got my list, but Kelly [Clarkson], if you don't have anything else to do, I'd like to drop that out there. I'm a big fan. Oh, and by the way, Taylor [Swift], if you're available, we'd like to have you out. Call me!"

Luke also has a list; he said he has at least "10 names" in his head of people who he thinks could replace Katy, though he wasn't willing to share them.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!