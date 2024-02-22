"Come party with us!" Jelly Roll announces Beautifully Broken tour

Disney/Frank Micelotta

By Jeremy Chua & Andrea Dresdale

Jelly Roll is hitting the road.

The "Need a Favor" singer's Beautifully Broken tour kicks off August 27 in Salt Lake City, Utah, and will hit Seattle, Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Atlanta and more before concluding in Charlotte, North Carolina, on October 27.

On February 20, prior to making his announcement, Jelly shared on X, formerly Twitter, "This tour is so big it scares me a little to release the dates ….. I've never been nervous before a tour announcement before. But this one is THE ONE!"

Announcing the tour on Instagram on February 22, he wrote, "This is the biggest tour of my life y'all and I'm going to do it really really big this year— I can't wait to see y'all at a show. Come party with us!"

Presale begins Monday, February 26, before the general sale on Friday, March 1.

To sign up for the presale code and for Jelly's full tour schedule, visit jellyroll615.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!