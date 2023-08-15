'Come On Over' and see Shania Twain's brand-new Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood

Live Nation Las Vegas/Caesars Entertainment

By Andrea Dresdale

Shania Twain can't stay away from Las Vegas: She's just announced her third Sin City residency.

COME ON OVER -- The Las Vegas Residency -- All The Hits! opens at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on May 10, 2024. Tickets go on sale starting August 21 at 10 a.m. PT via ticketmaster.com/shaniavegas, and a presale starts August 16 at 10 a.m. PT at citientertainment.com.

"I am excited to be returning to Vegas for my third residency," Shania says in a statement. "Performing in Vegas is a huge honor and I love this theatre. The audience can expect all the hits with a few fan favorites from the new album [Queen of Me] in there too. I am in a celebratory mood and there is nowhere better to party than Vegas so I hope you all join me!"

Shania tells People that one way this new residency will be different from her previous ones is the costumes. "I'm going to be playing around with the fashion more in the COME ON OVER residency because… I've really discovered the joy of creating my styling myself," she explained. "I've always collaborated, but this is a whole other level. I'm going to be doing more of that."

The 24 performances going on sale are:

May 2024: 10, 11, 15, 17, 18, 23, 25, 26
Aug. 2024: 23, 24, 29, 31
Sept. 2024: 1, 4, 6, 7
Nov. 2024: 29, 30
Dec. 2024: 4, 6, 7, 11, 13, 14

The show will also raise money for a good cause: One dollar from every ticket sold will be donated to Shania Kids Can, which supports at-risk kids and those in need.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

