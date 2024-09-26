Coldplay to break Taylor Swift's Wembley Stadium record next summer

Taylor Swift is currently tied with the British boy band Take That for the record of most shows ever played at London's Wembley Stadium in a single tour. In August, she completed her eighth show of the Eras Tour at Wembley, while Take That did eight shows there in 2011. But now Coldplay is set to break that record — and then some.

The BBC reports that Coldplay will do 10 — count 'em, 10 — nights at Wembley Stadium next summer. The band had originally planned to do six shows there in August 2025, but they've just added four more due to "phenomenal demand," stretching the run into September 2025.

The 10 shows at Wembley, plus two more they're doing in the city of Hull, are the only European dates of 2025 for Coldplay. Ten percent of the proceeds from those shows will go to the Music Venue Trust, which supports small concert halls in the U.K.

The dates are in support of Coldplay's new album, Moon Music, due out Oct. 4.

In August, Coldplay paid tribute to Taylor when they performed in Vienna not long after Taylor was forced to cancel her show there due to a foiled terrorist plot. They brought a few fans onstage and had them, and the audience, sing "Love Story."

Meanwhile, Taylor's Eras Tour resumes Oct. 18 in Miami.

