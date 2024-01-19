Cold Weather Weekend

With a full weekend of outdoor activities, the Dove Tampa Bay Forecast from 10 Tampa Bay Weather shows cool, windy weather with a slight chance of rain today and tomorrow. The coldest weather will come Sunday morning with predicted lows in the upper 30′s in Tampa Bay, and possibly freezing temps to our north. Cold weather shelters will be open starting Saturday as a result of the forecast, with the expectation for wind chill advisories and freeze watches and warnings.

Freezing Florida weekend Freezing Florida weekend (wftv,com)

The Bucs will head north this weekend for the next playoff game after beating the Philadelphia Eagles in Monday Night Football at Raymond James Stadium. Next up, it’s a road trip to Detroit for a 3 pm game against the Lions. The team will hold a free Bucs drive though event this morning, with giveaways, the Bucs Cheerleaders, Captain Fear, live entertainment and more from 5:30 am - 10 am at Raymond James Stadium South Parking Lots, while supplies last. The team will also hold a viewing party at The Sail Pavilion in Tampa.

When the celebrations are over, it’s time to clean up. All those beads cluttering up Bayshore Blvd can help you get 50% off your admission to the Florida Aquarium on and adult ticket. Keeping them out the Bay as well is crucial, so here’s the deal. Get a five gallon bucket, fill it up and get the details on how to turn them in here. Those beads are recycled through the MacDonald Training Center, a nonprofit organization that helps adults with disabilities prepare for the workforce through vocational training, employment pathways, residential supports and life-enrichment opportunities. Workers will sanitize and repackage the beads for reuse at future events. Funds raised support the Center’s career and education programs. For what you need to know on a Bead-Free Bay, just click here.

Ann-Ventures Keep the Bay Bead Free

It’s National Blood Donor Month, with the lack of donations causing a critical blood shortage. Senior VP for Corporate Communications and Public Relations Susan Forbes spoke with Ann Kelly on the need for blood and plasma donations. The podcast is live here, and for additional information and to host your own blood drive, go to oneblood.org.

