Cold Weather Shelters Open

With a freeze warning in Citrus County this morning and wind chill advisory for Tampa Bay, cold weather shelters began opening last night. Hillsborough and Citrus both had sites open and those locations are here from 10 Tampa Bay. There’s the threat of record setting cold this Sunday morning with lows in the 30′s. Keep the Dove Tampa Bay Forecast handy for the very latest.

Bucs Playoff Drive Through Event Get your free Bucs swag while supplies last

The Bucs will head north this weekend for the next playoff game after beating the Philadelphia Eagles in Monday Night Football at Raymond James Stadium. Next up, it’s a road trip to Detroit for a 3 pm game against the Lions. The team will hold a free Bucs drive though event this Friday, with giveaways, the Bucs Cheerleaders, Captain Fear, live entertainment and more from 5:30 am - 10 am at Raymond James Stadium South Parking Lots, while supplies last.

It’s National Blood Donor Month, with the lack of donations causing a critical blood shortage. Senior VP for Corporate Communications and Public Relations Susan Forbes spoke with Ann Kelly on the need for blood and plasma donations. The podcast is live here, and for additional information and to host your own blood drive, go to oneblood.org.

Road Ranger

As of January 1st, a list of new laws went into effect in Florida. They include an extension to the “move over” law that now requires drivers to move over one lane for any disabled vehicle, not just emergency vehicles. That means to get over if you see a car with their hazard lights on, or with any other emergency signs or flares. Your fine can be up to $158.00. See the list of other new laws here.

