Cold Front On The Way

Sara has fallen apart but the remnants will bring a cold front and possibly heavy rain to the Bay area by tomorrow night. 10 Tampa Bay Weather has the strongest chance by Wednesday, and dropping the highs to 68 on Thursday and 70 for the weekend.

Red tide will be a problem for some Bay area beaches. It’s been detected along Lido Beach, Siesta Key Beach, Turtle Beach, Nokomis Beach, North Jetty Beach, Venice Beach, Service Club Beach, the Venice Fishing Pier, the Ringling Causeway, Brohard Park Beach and Manasota Key Beach. The red tide map from Florida Fish and Wildlife can show you additional areas that may be affected.

The Tampa Bay Rays will call Steinbrenner Field in Tampa home for the 2025 season. The stadium holds 11,000 fans and will their temporary home. Just this past week St Pete City Council had approved $55.7 million in repairs for the hurricane-damaged stadium, and had also approved funding for a new permanent structure at $1.3 billion that is supposed to be ready for the 2028 season.

The Holiday Tents are now open at Metropolitan Ministries. They serve three counties for the holidays, with numerous tents. The Dove will be at our annual Feed the Bay food drive coming up on Friday, Nov 22nd at the Walmart Supercenter off 275 on Dale Mabry in Tampa with live broadcast from 6 am to 10 am.

