Colbie Caillat and Sheryl Crow team up for new duet, "I'll Be Here"

Colbie Caillat has teamed up with a newly minted Rock & Roll Hall of Famer for her latest song.

"I'll Be Here" is a duet with Sheryl Crow, who'll be inducted into the Rock Hall this November. It's the final advance track to be released from Colbie's new album Along the Way, which is coming out October 6.

"I wrote 'I'll Be Here' with Brett James at my house in California about 13 years ago," says Colbie in a statement. "We wanted to write an uplifting song for anyone to sing to whoever they love, including singing it to yourself because that's important too."

"Over the years, we recorded many variations of it but this one is the original and my favorite and how it was always meant to sound," she continues. "My heart is so happy and in awe that my lovely friend Sheryl Crow is singing it with me. Her legendary voice and calm tone, so perfectly shares the message of this nurturing song with me."

The video shows each woman driving separately through country roads, Colbie in a jeep and Sheryl in a truck. They both arrive at an outdoor gathering of friends and finish the song singing together while sitting on hay bales.

