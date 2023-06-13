CMA Says Goodbye To Apollo

The Clearwater Marine Aquarium announced the loss of 4-year-old Apollo, a bottlenose dolphin rescued off Playalinda Beach on the east coast in 2021. They said the dolphin started showing signs of distress back in March, and passed away Monday. The full statement from CMA is here.

Apollo passes away at CMA (Clearwater Marine Aquarium/Clearwater Marine Aquarium)

Your chance to take advantage of tax-free shopping for hurricane wrapped up Friday, but you get another chance August 26th through Sept. 8th. Check with the Florida Department of Revenue for supplies that are tax-free, and in the Dove Hurricane Guide for tips for staying safe before and after the storm. We also have the list of other holidays to save that include back-to-school shopping, and for the 2023 Florida Freedom Summer Sales Tax Holiday which also began over the weekend and will run through Monday, Sept 4th.

A big save at Tropicana Field during the Rays game Friday, but it wasn’t one the field. A fan went into cardiac arrest and thanks to a fan in the stands who was nearby and knew CPR, along with SPFR, Tampa Bay Rays staff, and St. Petersburg Police they restarted his heart. The man was awake and talking on the way to the hospital.

CPR class (WSOC)

If you travel around Scott Lake Road at Fitzgerald Road in Lakeland, watch for repair crews in the area. A 75 foot sinkhole opened and is still growing. Crews started filling it with sand Saturday, but since it’s actually on private property, it’s only a visual delay at this point. A nearby drilling site may have contributed to the sinkhole.

A young black bear somehow ended up in the waters off a beach in Destin, and swam to shore as swimmers grabbed video over the weekend. They were pretty close to the animal as you can see in the video, but the bear was more interested in getting away from the crowds.

Dove Daily Update

©2023 Cox Media Group