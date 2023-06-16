CMA Cleared By Panel

The Clearwater Marine Aquarium was not responsible for the deaths of four dolphins in their care according to a panel that reviewed the aquarium’s care, but they did have some recommendations for the attraction including a larger, healthier dolphin population, making sure the veterinary team can focus more on care, and better communication. This review was completed before the most recent death of Apollo.

Dove Daily Update Hemingway, held by his caretakes at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium, has died (Clearwater Marine Aquarium)

One of the busier beaches along the Courtney Campbell Causeway has a do not swim recommendation, due to high bacteria levels. Ben T. Davis Beach beach is open, but the health advisory will stay in place until another sample is taken next week.

Hillsborough County Public Schools Superintendent Addison Davis announced Thursday he will leave the job, effective July 14th, after taking over just three years ago. Read his letter of resignation to the board here.

Addison Davis Addison Davis

The Board of Trustees at the University of South Florida approved $340 million for the construction of a new, on campus stadium Tuesday. There’s plenty of planning work ahead for the 35,000 seat stadium that will also have a sports complex. The actual groundbreaking will be in about a year.

St Petersburg City Council has expanded an earlier ban on tables, chairs, or anything used by a restaurant in outdoor dining areas that block the public right of way by a vote of 5-3. It primarily affects the St. Pete Pier, the Grand Central and Edge districts, and goes into effect June 22nd.

Don't block the walk

Polk County holds the distinction of being the faster growing county in Florida according to the United Community Needs Assessment. That same study has Polk in seventh place for fastest growing in the nation. The UCNA includes economic and employment opportunities, transportation and infrastructure as well as quality of life among other categories.

Dove Daily Update









©2023 Cox Media Group